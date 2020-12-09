E-edition
Subscribe
E-edition
Subscribe
Breaking News

Second wave begins in SA with 6 707 new cases reported

By Ashley Lechman

Johannesburg – The moment South Africans have been dreading has finally arrived. This evening, the Minister of Health of SA announced that the country is now experiencing a second wave.

SA’s minister of health said, “A criteria was formulated by our scientists and modeling teams. As it stands as a country we now meet that criteria.”

In the past 24 hours SA recorded 6709 new cases of Covid-19.


As of today, the total number of confirmed  Covid-19 cases is 828 598, the total number of deaths is 22 574 and the total number of recoveries is 754 658.

Watch as the minister urges the public to follow safety protocols:

According to the department of Health, four provinces have been identified as key drivers to the second wave.

“It is also important to highlight that four provinces, that being, Western Cape, Eastern Cape, KwaZulu Natal and Gauteng Province are the key drivers of this new wave,” the department said.

According to the department of health, the majority of new Covid-19 cases today are from WC (30%) followed by EC (24%) then KZN which accounted for 23%; and GP accounted for 17%. Free State, Limpopo, Mpumalanga and North West each accounted for 1% of new cases respectively while Northern Cape accounted for less than 1%.

“In the last 2 days the age distribution of new cases showed a different pattern from the norm: peak age in this period is in the 15-19 age group. This is due to large number of parties involving young people drinking alcohol with no adherence to non-pharmaceutical interventions,” the department of health said.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author


Similar stories

Breaking News

Chiefs in hard fought draw against Leopards

Johannesburg - Black Leopards put in a gallant display in the first half, then Kaizer Chiefs came back stronger in the second stanza to settle for a...
Read more
News

Shwashwi: Hot mgosi and celebs – Celebrity drought left me a bit disappointed

By Kuli Roberts Johannesburg - Your favourite gossiper had a dry week but after continuously listening to the banging hit song titled Moto by one...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.