Second wave begins in SA with 6 707 new cases reported

Johannesburg – The moment South Africans have been dreading has finally arrived. This evening, the Minister of Health of SA announced that the country is now experiencing a second wave.

SA’s minister of health said, “A criteria was formulated by our scientists and modeling teams. As it stands as a country we now meet that criteria.”

In the past 24 hours SA recorded 6709 new cases of Covid-19.

As of today, the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases is 828 598, the total number of deaths is 22 574 and the total number of recoveries is 754 658.

#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 09 December. Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Start using this privacy preserving app today. Add your phone to the fight! Download the Covid Alert SA app now! https://t.co/8YKEqaiiRF pic.twitter.com/fqEXjB9ZQp — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) December 9, 2020

Watch as the minister urges the public to follow safety protocols:

An impassioned plea for responsible social behaviour as we battle a resurgence of #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/jln0WEt9dH — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) December 9, 2020

According to the department of Health, four provinces have been identified as key drivers to the second wave.

“It is also important to highlight that four provinces, that being, Western Cape, Eastern Cape, KwaZulu Natal and Gauteng Province are the key drivers of this new wave,” the department said.

According to the department of health, the majority of new Covid-19 cases today are from WC (30%) followed by EC (24%) then KZN which accounted for 23%; and GP accounted for 17%. Free State, Limpopo, Mpumalanga and North West each accounted for 1% of new cases respectively while Northern Cape accounted for less than 1%.

“In the last 2 days the age distribution of new cases showed a different pattern from the norm: peak age in this period is in the 15-19 age group. This is due to large number of parties involving young people drinking alcohol with no adherence to non-pharmaceutical interventions,” the department of health said.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Ashley Lechman