Second wave continues to batter SA as 9580 new Covid-19 cases reported

Johannesburg – The second wave of Covid-19 continues to sweep across South Africa as 9580 new cases were reported in the country in the last 24 hours.

The latest report from the department of health states that the cumulative cases now stands at 1 021 451

The department of health further said, “Regrettably, today we report a further 497 COVID-19 related deaths.”

The department said that the number of total deaths is now 27 568.

“Our recoveries currently stand at 858 456. This represents a recovery rate of 84%.”

On Monday evening, president Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the country will be placed under an adjusted level 3 lockdown with immediate effect.

Along with the harsh measures, he also closed all beaches, public swimming pools, rivers, dams and ponds for swimming.

This comes after the country has reached alarming levels as it battles against the second wave of Covid-19.

He also announced a new curfew, starting at 9pm and will end at 6am.

A strict alcohol ban was also implemented as the president said that whenever bans on alcohol sales were lifted or eased, there was a spike of trauma related incidents that healthcare officials had to deal with.

He said the country is at a stage where most health care officials needs to focus on Covid-19 cases, as lives need to be saved.

