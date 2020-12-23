E-edition
Subscribe
E-edition
Subscribe
Breaking News

Second wave of Covid-19 continues with 14 046 new cases recorded and 411 more deaths

By Ashley Lechman

Johannesburg – The second wave of Covid-19 that South Africa is facing reached alarming levels, after 14 046 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours.

This means that the cumulative number of cases now sits at 954 258.

The department of health announced that there were also an additional 411 new deaths, taking the total death toll to 25 657.

Earlier today, Limpopo Premier Chupu Stanley Mathabatha has warned residents about the resurgence of the Coronavirus in the province.

 

The warning comes after the province recorded an increased number of infections in four local municipalities, causing the province to be on high alert.

The four affected municipalities are Makhado, Thulamela, Polokwane and Thabazimbi.

“Among the major contributing factors of the second wave in the province is the behavior displayed by majority of young people during this festive season. Videos have so far emerged on social media platforms where young people are attending super-spreader events and completely ignoring health protocols,” the Limpopo provincial government said on Wednesday.

In the main, the super-spreader events in the province comprises soccer tournaments, street bashes, after tears gatherings, weddings, church services, drinking sprees at Taverns and Shebeens, to name but a few.

The provincial government said this current trend makes it eminent for the COVID-19 variant which makes it even harder for containment and will lead to the overwhelming of public health facilities in the province.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

 

Author


Similar stories

Breaking News

Meet Sunday World’s Moegoes of the year

Johannesburg - President Cyril Ramaphosa has had to set up the fusion centre as part of efforts to fight corruption related to COVID-19 expenditure. Millions...
Read more
Breaking News

Cele welcomes arrest of underworld organised crime suspects

Johannesburg - Police Minister Bheki Cele has welcomed the arrest of three possibly high ranking figures of the criminal underworld, allegedly linked to an...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.