Second wave of Covid-19 continues with 14 046 new cases recorded and 411 more deaths

Johannesburg – The second wave of Covid-19 that South Africa is facing reached alarming levels, after 14 046 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours.

This means that the cumulative number of cases now sits at 954 258.

The department of health announced that there were also an additional 411 new deaths, taking the total death toll to 25 657.

Earlier today, Limpopo Premier Chupu Stanley Mathabatha has warned residents about the resurgence of the Coronavirus in the province.

The warning comes after the province recorded an increased number of infections in four local municipalities, causing the province to be on high alert.

The four affected municipalities are Makhado, Thulamela, Polokwane and Thabazimbi.

“Among the major contributing factors of the second wave in the province is the behavior displayed by majority of young people during this festive season. Videos have so far emerged on social media platforms where young people are attending super-spreader events and completely ignoring health protocols,” the Limpopo provincial government said on Wednesday.

In the main, the super-spreader events in the province comprises soccer tournaments, street bashes, after tears gatherings, weddings, church services, drinking sprees at Taverns and Shebeens, to name but a few.

The provincial government said this current trend makes it eminent for the COVID-19 variant which makes it even harder for containment and will lead to the overwhelming of public health facilities in the province.

Sunday World

Author



Ashley Lechman