Senzo Meyiwa murder accused make second court appearance

Johannesburg – The five suspected implicated in the murder of soccer star, Senzo Meyiwa, made their second appearance at the Boksburg Magistrates court earlier today.

Meyiwa’s three siblings attended the proceedings, and were accompanied by AfriForum representatives, Kallie Kriel and Gerrie Nel.

According to Nel, progress has been made in the past month in the case of Senzo Meyiwa.

Nel said that police have uncovered new evidence on the mastermind behind the killing of the former South African soccer star.

The case was postponed to 5 March 2021.

Afriforum’s Kallie kriel, tweeted, “Afriforum and #GerrieNel believes that there is now an even a stronger case against the mastermind. We will apply pressure to ensure that next time we also see the mastermind in the dock.”

Scelo Ntuli, the uncle of one of the accused, Sifiso Ntuli, told Jacaranda News, outside court earlier today that that the families of the accused believe that Senzo Meyiwa’s killers are being protected.

The five suspects, Bongani Ntanzi, Mthobisi Mncube, Mthokosizi Maphisa, Sifisokuhle Ntuli and Muzikawulahlelwa Sibiya, are charged with allegedly murdering Meyiwa at his girlfriend’s family home in Vosloorus.

Previously at the first appearance of the five accused, they refused to enter the courtroom as they claimed that they were being framed for the soccer star’s murder.

According to NPA spokesperson, Sipho Ngwema, the state believes that they are confident that the people arrested are strongly linked to the crime.

The accused maintained their innocence and said they were not involved in the crime.

Take a look at how Twitter reacted to the court appearance below:

@SAPoliceService Why are you dilly dallying on arresting the #SenzoMeyiwa mastermind? Six years and counting. Are you giving her/him a chance to escape to Dubai? Or Malawi? — Dr Ben Terova (@Ben_Terova) November 27, 2020

#SenzoMeyiwa Accused number 3 was wearing a Tshirt written "I am not a killer, I want justice for Senzo Meyiwa"#SenzoMeyiwa At the back the shirt is written "Ask the people who where there they know the truth".he was in jail 6 years ago how did he kill #SenzoMeyiwa pic.twitter.com/4nDWezpGj3 — 𝕷𝖊𝖇𝖔 𝕸𝖆𝖙𝖑𝖆𝖕𝖊𝖓𝖌🇿🇦🐦✞ (@Junbugstone) November 27, 2020

#SenzoMeyiwa

State: These are the 5 suspects who allegedly killed Senzo Kelly Khumalo: pic.twitter.com/idapkDdauf — Mzamo Mtshali (@MzamoMtshali1) November 27, 2020

.@GerrieNel receives support from supporters of the late #SenzoMeyiwa outside the Boksburg Magistrate Court …. #Justice4Senzo pic.twitter.com/CGEyuaa6YV — Kallie Kriel (@kalliekriel) November 27, 2020

I fail to understand why cases involving Celebrities and Politicians keep being postponed if is not by month is a year. Hai for what? Wrong arrests. #SenzoMeyiwa — Minister of Afrikaners (@soxx_Obrigado) November 27, 2020

I hope Netflix makes a movie out of this #SenzoMeyiwa investigation/ court proceedings because wow! — Tammy (@ehtnamas) November 27, 2020

