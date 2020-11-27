E-edition
Breaking News

Senzo Meyiwa murder accused make second court appearance

By Ashley Lechman
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - SEPTEMBER 27: Senzo Robert Meyiwa of Orlando Pirates during the Absa Premiership match between Chippa United and Orlando Pirates at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on September 27, 2014 in Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Richard Huggard/Gallo Images)

Johannesburg – The five suspected implicated in the murder of soccer star, Senzo Meyiwa, made their second appearance at the Boksburg Magistrates court earlier today.

Meyiwa’s three siblings attended the proceedings, and were accompanied by AfriForum representatives, Kallie Kriel and Gerrie Nel.

According to Nel, progress has been made in the past month in the case of Senzo Meyiwa.
Nel said that police have uncovered new evidence on the mastermind behind the killing of the former South African soccer star.


The case was postponed to 5 March 2021.

Afriforum’s Kallie kriel, tweeted, “Afriforum and #GerrieNel believes that there is now an even a stronger case against the mastermind. We will apply pressure to ensure that next time we also see the mastermind in the dock.”

Scelo Ntuli, the uncle of one of the accused, Sifiso Ntuli, told Jacaranda News, outside court earlier today that that the families of the accused believe that Senzo Meyiwa’s killers are being protected.

The five suspects, Bongani Ntanzi, Mthobisi Mncube, Mthokosizi Maphisa, Sifisokuhle Ntuli and Muzikawulahlelwa Sibiya, are charged with allegedly murdering Meyiwa at his girlfriend’s family home in Vosloorus.

Previously at the first appearance of the five accused, they refused to enter the courtroom as they claimed that they were being framed for the soccer star’s murder.

According to NPA spokesperson, Sipho Ngwema, the state believes that they are confident that the people arrested are strongly linked to the crime.

The accused maintained their innocence and said they were not involved in the crime.

Take a look at how Twitter reacted to the court appearance below: 

Sunday World 

Author


