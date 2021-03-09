Serge “The International Blesser” Caponge regrets his past

Johannesburg – Well-known Serge “The International Blesser” Caponge has deserted the murky world of blessers and regrets his sordid past.

Caponge has also discarded the nickname and now wants to be called only by his birthnames.

“I just want to be called Serge Caponge. I no longer want that nickname, please. It brings back bad memories,” he said.

The Congolese national said that during his blesser days he blew wags of lucre on expensive gifts for numerous ladies he was dating.

The businessman said his decision to repent was motivated by the respect he has developed for women and the desire to raise his only daughter without exposing her to different women.

“I also blew cash on throwing parties for slay queens and paying rent for them. At that time, I felt like I was doing the right thing and wanted to feel the power of my money.

“But I have since realised that what I did was wrong and was akin to disrespecting women …I’m ready to contribute positively to our society without using money in a bad way,” he said.

Have you read: AKA set for for lobola indaba

Cabonge first gained notoriety when he was featured in e.tv’s investigative and current affairs show Checkpoint, which ran a special episode about blessers.

The word “blesser” is a modern take on the word sugar daddy.

“My focus now will be on helping students with university or college fees because these are the future leaders of our country. We need to support them with everything we have.”

He also revealed that he had separated from his significant other and was now looking for his soulmate, who would love him unconditionally and help him raise his daughter.

Also read: Bushiri’s lawyer suing the police for R15m over unlawful arrest

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Ngwako Malatji