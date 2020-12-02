Servest boosts security unit with Unite Group buy

Johannesburg – Facilities management company Servest has set its sights on growing its presence in the private security sector with the acquisition of Unite Group.

The transaction, which the parties declined to reveal its value, will also see Servest take over Unite Group’s assets, including its fleet of armoured vehicles.

Servest will also absorb Unite Group’s contingent of riot officers as part of the transaction.

“The acquisition of Unite Group forms part of Servest’s growth strategy to offer integrated and fully fledged security services to its clients. This consists of a national footprint of manned guards, strike intervention and armed response capabilities, electronic security, and advanced risk solutions,” Nhlanhla Khuzwayo, MD of Servest’s security division, said.

“Growing our security intervention business has always been at the core of our strategy, and the acquisition of an existing business with a proven track record will help us to unlock value for our clients. Unite Group brings on board world-class security capabilities; and they have a credible industry track record with experience in crowd control and focused interventions to enable the safety of people, places and products.”

In 2015, Kagiso Tiso Holdings acquired 51% of Servest, making it the first black-owned facilities management company in Africa.

The company has grown to offer a multiple of offerings to its clients.

Khuzwayo said the deal to acquire Unite Group is a recognition that the government cannot calm or control protests alone, and there is a gap that private security providers can bridge in supporting efforts to control protests and ensure that these do not dramatically affect production and productivity.

“We are of the view that this acquisition will definitely play a crucial role across sectors to control the negative impact that protests, strikes and armed robberies can have on businesses and the economy, especially given efforts being made to rebuild the economy,” Khuzwayo said.

