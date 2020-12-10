Shepherd Bushiri’s head of security appears in court

Johannesburg – A 45-year-old brigadier, Rosey Resondt, working for SAPS National Organised Crime today appeared in the Pretoria Magistrates’ Court with her husband, Clifford Cornelius Resondt, who is the head of security for Shepherd Bushiri.

They appeared on charges of corruption. This is after Clifford Resondt was arrested on 20 January 2018 for allegedly raping his wife’s niece.

An amount of R500 000 was transferred from the Shepherd Bushiri Ministries to Rosey’s account on 22 January 2018 and the money was paid over to the home loan account of the victim’s parents.

On the same day, when the money reflected on the parents’ account, the child dropped the rape charges against Resondt. At the next court date the matter was withdrawn.

The court granted bail of R15 000 in respect of each applicant.

Bail conditions are that they must:

1. Attend court for the duration of the court proceedings;

2. NOT intimidate witnesses;

3. Report to their closest police station (Olivenhoutbosch ) on Mondays,

4. Handover their passports to the investigating officer and not go to any ports of entry to SA.

Further, the husband must not travel outside Gauteng and Rosey must submit her work travel itinerary to the investigating officer before travel. Rosey’s third passport must be handed over within 14 days, and they must not apply for new passports

The matter is postponed to 25 February 2021 for further investigation.

