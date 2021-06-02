Shoprite exits Africa’s most populated country, Nigeria

Johannesburg – Food retailer Shoprite today announced that it has sold its Nigerian operations as the retailer exits Africa’s most populous country.

The group said its wholly-owned subsidiary Shoprite International Limited (SIL), had disposed of 100% shareholding in Retail Supermarkets Nigeria Limited (RSNL).

“SIL entered into a share purchase agreement with Ketron Investment Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Persianas Investment Limited (“Persianas”), for the disposal of its entire interest in RSNL. Since its formation in 1990 and under the leadership of its founder, Tayo Amusan, Persianas has grown to become a substantial group with proven capabilities to initiate, construct and manage high-quality retail, residential and commercial environments in Nigeria,” the company said in a statement.

“The terms of the transaction include both a franchise agreement which secures RSNL’s right to continue to use the Shoprite brand as well as an administration and services agreement which provides RSNL with administration and technical support from the Shoprite Group for an initial period of five years.”

Shoprite informed investors last year it was seeking to exit the West Africa country.

Shoprite has 25 outlets in eight states across Nigeria.

The group has also exited Kenya.

Sunday World

Author



Kabelo Khumalo