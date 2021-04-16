Shwashwi: A truly Joyous reunion in the company of gospel greats

Johannesburg – What a joyous Good Friday Shwashwi had.

After a long period of spiritual starvation and deprivation of the gorgeousness that comes with MTN Joyous Celebration, yours in gossip made her way to the launch of their 25th album.

It was an exhilarating, most nostalgic moment being part of such world-class offering.

After a dry season brought about by this unseen pandemic, Joyous did not disappoint.

The show was holy fi re all the way from songs, performances and stages. Not forgetting their magnificent outfits.

Whoever oversees Joyous’ outfits deserves an award.

The do was held at the Johannesburg Theatre in Braamfontein, where most of your fathers spent their salaries.

But thank God, this time there were no students, it was adults who came to appreciate good music. Before two hours of spectacular performances, I spotted Universal Music’s finest, am talking about CEO Sipho Dlamini, who also speaks nice English with a twang.

Am not sure if it is the job title, but there is something sexy about this guy.

It must be power. For a change, I was mingling with big boys, not these celebrities who always think the media is out to get them. People that went to school understand the media, not only when they want to promote their products.

Still on education, I had a chat with MTN brand manager Banele Sibunzi, who was telling me that getting back with Joyous was the best decision ever.

The lovely Joburg Theatre CEO Xoliswa Nduneni-Ngema graced us with her words of inspiration.

If you do not know her, she is the same lady who was once married to Mbongeni Ngema.

What a mess that marriage was.

Spotted in the crowd was the former Joyous member Unathi Mzekeli and Puleng March, who were glued to their chairs. Another former Joyous talent, who is now a bigger singer, Brenda Mtambo, looked cute in her white suit.

It’s a tradition, every year Joyous release a new hunk. This year, we had the pleasure of feasting ours eyes on new soloist Gospel Silinda.

I don’t know what gospel you are preaching, but I will follow you all the way to your hotel room.

• It was refreshing to see Lindelani Mkhize, who was not conducting this time, chilling with the audience and enjoying the show.

• All-time hunk Mthunzi Namba made a brief appearance before disappearing backstage. I must say, I enjoyed your solo.

• Jabu Hlongwane provoked our inner demons with his performances. Did I mention that you looked dashing in that cream English blazer?

