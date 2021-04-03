Shwashwi: All too perfect and exquisite

Johannesburg – Shwa made her way to a set of telenovela, Lingashoni, on 1Magic and it’s exquisite, classy with modern features to die for.

It is the home of veteran actor Patrick Mofokeng, who goes from riches to rags while maintaining his dignity with twists and plots that leave you whiplashed.

So dramatic is the first episode, we witnessed a murder and shooting, but back to the set visit.

The house is modern, colourful and full of shiny metal finishes, but the most exciting element was seeing images of our late icons such as Brenda Fassie, Hugh Masekela and Sibongile Khumalo.

Spotted talented Thatho Molamu, who plays Thuli Thabethe’s new man.

The man never stops being booked and busy, that is how good he is.

Thabethe was nowhere to be seen but then again, I was in corners with the veterans. Screening was great, Thabethe did a stellar job and is a great actress, which got me wondering how many Thabethe’s there are in the industry and why are they so hot?

Loved Luzuko Nkgeto, who plays the mayor of Johannesburg, an insidious character who commits the first murder on the show.

Meanwhile, the actor is a portable, an excellent Thespian who was friendly all night and it was not the booze and great cast, congrats Stained Glass.

Great to see such humble talented people in one spot. Oh, I finally found the food and took some home. What?

