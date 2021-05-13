Shwashwi: Designers, desires and disasters

Johannesburg – South African Fashion Week kicked off last week from Thursday to Saturday. The fashion show was held at the Mall of Africa.

Anyways, there were all kinds of fashionistas – from fashion designers, fashion desires and fashion disasters. Due to Covid, we watched the collections from the screens, nonetheless booze and canapés came in numbers.

My highlight was Loxion Kulca paying tribute to the late co-founder, Wandi Nzimande.

My other favorite was none other than Ephymol by Ephraim Molingoana representing the Vaal.

Some of the outfits I saw were traumatising, others looked like clowns, while many looked like peacocks roaming around a farm during mating season.

Fashion and its people, hayi! Shwa spott ed former Generations actor and TV presenter Thabiso Mokhethi, who partied away his marital problems, but his choice of outfit left me wondering whether he is coping with the divorce.

Mjolo will show you flames. Blast from the past – it was indeed refreshing to see gospel singer Deborah Fraser who was spott ing blonde hair.

To be honest, Deborah doesn’t give me gospel vibes, she looked more like a shoplifter running her usual errands at the Mall of Africa. Lord forgive me for this one. TV presenter and actress Bonnie Mbuli also partied away her personal dramas after her ex-hubby called the police on their son.

I must say Bonnie doesn’t look like her personal problems. She was phly in jumpsuit and a trench coat, way to go mama!

My favourite and the most-talented singer, Shekinah, channelled her inner rich aunt look, looking like she was going to drop off groceries at a family funeral in a black suit.

Actress Sophie Ndaba, who is living up to the old MTN slogan “everywhere you go”, was all kinds of fabulous I must say Sophie is enjoying being single judging by her social life lately.

Sophie, you are good at arranging other people’s weddings but not at gett ing married, stick to that. Look how happy you look now that you have left that guy.

Sunday World

Author



Shwashwi