Shwashwi: Fashion shedding for state of the nation in distress

Johannesburg – The State of the Nation Address (Sona) was not lit; there was no drama from the EFF, there were too many police and bad fashion was the order of the day.

There was no loadshedding, but those who attended still looked like they dressed in the dark.

You would think with less MPs attending folk would make an effort, but it was not so.

• There was no red carpet, but we spotted some bad clothes on good people.

What was Senamile Masango thinking? She looked like an extra from Narnia or A Midsummer’s Night’s Dream. Is there no dress code?

• Minister of Small Business Development and Acting Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni looked 12 in a grey dress that could have been left hanging at home.

• Mrs Cyril Ramaphosa in her mint dress looked like she had walked out of Boswell Wilkie Circus, while the rest of the men in the cabinet looked like they had a brief to look like the president with their red ties.

• KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala and Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize were some who followed the red-tie brief.

• Some of the women looked like they were off to a matric dress. Mint was clearly a hit with the ladies; another guest was spotted looking like she was hunting for a husband in a dress that resembled a wedding gown.

• I suppose she could have looked like Speaker of Parliament Thandi Modise, who looked demure in black.

• The women’s outfits were a mess and they made no sense with clashing combinations.

The men played it safe with their red ties. Nevertheless, Shwa prefers the virtual Sona to seeing badly dressed people in person.

• Former finance minister Malusi Gigaba and his tight suits and Mandla Mandela’s Xhosa attire were definitely missed.

Sunday World

Author



Shwashwi