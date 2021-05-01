Shwashwi: Good vibes outshone black theme

Johannesburg – Fashion household Paledi Segapo of Pulse brand invited us to his 10 years celebration in the industry.

Paledi was also honoured with the Proudly South Africa certification, solidifying his role in the South African industry.

The all-black-themed do was held in Sandton at their offi ces. Mr Party himself was in high spirits and, at some point, got emotional by the speeches and love he received.

• MC presenter and actor Aaron Moloisi looked like a dignified lesbian attending a funeral.

Do not get me wrong, the suit was nice but that was not his personality. It was too fashion-forward for him. Still on Aaron, did you take a taxi? Why were your shoes were so dusty? I could tell you were from Limpopo just by looking at those shoes.

• Singer Donald and brand ambassador of Pulse was my best dressed, am glad he did not cry, for a change.

• It was refreshing to party with events and PR extraordinaire Simpiwe Majola, who was not working for a change, looking kinda of a fly and fierce in a black suit with studs. Is it me or Simpiwe resembles George Benson lately, he of the 1980s hits.

• Former Miss SA Bokang Montjane, who looks a suburban sangoma these days, was also present. Thanks, ausi for such a great party and for your consistency in the country’s fashion fraternity.

Sunday World

Author



Shwashwi