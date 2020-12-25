Shwashwi: Hot mgosi and celebs – The Good, the Bad and the Ugly of 2020, barring Covid

Johannesburg – 2020’s the year that shocked the world.

Let’s not get into how COVID-19 kept us all indoors and focus on the Good, the Bad and the Ugly of 2020.

BIRTHS

Minnie Jones had a bundle of joy a few weeks ago, to the delight of the media darling’s adoring fans. Congratulations stunner.

Pearl Modiadie announced her pregnancy and then lost her phone or was hacked or it was a ploy to stay private and discreet, which she was, until the pictures of her bundle of joy, another boy surfaced!

Actress Zenande Mfenyana shot a topical pregnancy shoot, which is becoming a norm these days, any reason to spend. We like it.

Hustler Tino and actress Simz Ngema welcomed a bundle of joy and shared too much information.

Terry Pheto has started to show and we wish her the best of luck and a safe pregnancy.

Musician Cassper Nyovest also welcomed a bundle of joy but was given tongue lashings when he exposed baby Khotso to the beach air, but the popular hitmaker shut them down by telling them his house was on the beach and the rest is dull.

UNIONS

We adore love, loyalty and good-looking couples, so we had a fantastic year rooting for the old and excited couples.

Love seeing Siya Kolisi and his Rachel. Not sure why, just had space.

Connie and Shona Ferguson are still couple envy as they are rich, good-looking and awesome people, like Romeo and Basetsana Kumalo, who celebrated 20 years of marriage, woah guys. Proud of you.

Popular entertainer Somizi is still tongue lashing with hubby despite rumours of disinterest.

Lerato Kganyago decided during Covid to announce her divorce to a Thami Ndala – occupation unknown.

This was bizarre as the wedding announcement had never been as controversial as a statement on Instagram. A few days later, they were back together in their mansion, which we think they own.

Fikile Mbalula and Somizi have an interesting friendship which saw Somizi leaking lockdown information, apologizing and paying a fine.

All during lockdown while we were isolating minister Stella was also in the hot seat after being seen at a dinner and posing against a lavish car while locals starved.

She came up with reasons and was put on leave. Another perpetually interesting union was Somizi and other people’s ideas.

We wonder if it will be a norm next year – being accused of stealing ideas like Daniel Marvin steals tweets Boity debut project titled 4436 is being streamed like a reflex action, her fragrance and body care line are popular and the triple threat is getting paid, but alas, there are those who continue to remind her that she called them roaches.

Serial husband Lebo M is all about rekindling his life with his third wife Angela, who claimed years ago that she had heard she had been divorced via the newspapers, When Lebo M replaced her. We are happy for you, Mr Lion King, and may you keep producing hits.

The song Jerusalema and Shwashwi’s ears do not go hand in hand and a union that must part like Noma and Malusi Gigaba’s union that ended after accusations of cheating by both parties, including death threats to Mr Gigaba.

2020 was like a horror movie and Ace has promised us a Hollywood ending if he gets fired.

Rami Chuene is flourishing after her dramatic exit from The Queen, and it goes to show that there are many doors.

Hot mgosi celebs The Good, the Bad and the Ugly of 2020, barring Covid Births, unions and other such affairs Cassper Nyovest and baby Kgotso Phelo Bala and Moshe got married and people decided to mind their business as there were claims of violence, cheating, candlestick bashing and stitches weeks before.

Oh and an album. Lebo Keswa and Letoya’s whirlwind romance is said to be going strong.

Loved Busiswa and Moonchild Sanelly being featured on Beyonce’s Lion King-inspired album.

Anatii and DJ Lag, you guys made us proud, like Trevor Noah hosting the Grammy’s.

Sunday World

Author



Kuli Roberts