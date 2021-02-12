Shwashwi: Hot mgosi and celebs

Johannesburg – On the topic of stale, whatever happened to the Kwela Tebza boys? Still whistling somewhere? We love your hustle.

Hate in our society seems to be getting out of hand.

Why are trolls hating the amazingly talented Makhadzi?

Shwa applauds Makhadzi for standing her ground and telling haters that she is beautiful.

You are beautiful sisi, and go on and make great music and let the haters see the money streaming in.

So Noeleen Maholwana, how did you lose all that weight? Be honest as we have time.

Shwa would love to see Robert Marawa participating in the #Over40challenge. The brother still looks fine and it doesn’t hurt that he continues to be successful and doing his thing.

Mr Razzmatazz Fikile Mbalula also deserves a top spot on #Over- 40challenge. He has auditioned for the role for the past decade.

Shwa has an admission to make: Connie Ferguson rules the #Over40challenge. The beauty is ageing like fine wine and having money certainly helps. Having a husband of the looks and physique of Shona is an added bonus.

Shwa hopes Simphiwe Ngema and her son are well and keeping safe. They deserve all the happiness in the world.

Why were the assault charges withdrawn against Tembinkosi Lorch? It must help for playing for one of the biggest teams in the country. Chiefs fans must be disappointed that Lorch was let off the hook, he keeps on making them cry every time the two giants play.

Shwa gets weak in the knees when she witnesses dads showing up for their children. DJ Maphorisa put deadbeat fathers to shame when he shared an intimate video out and about enjoying some father-daughter time. Keep it up Phori, we can only pray Peter Mashigo is taking notes.

Who is fooling who in the much-anticipated boxing bout between hip-hop royalty AKA and Cassper Nyovest? Shwa hears that Nyovest has gotten cold feet, shame!

Has Hlomla Dandala recovered from his meltdown after he caught his wife cheating on him?

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Shwashwi