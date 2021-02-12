Shwashwi: Hot mgosi and celebs

E-edition
By Ashley Lechman
Connie Ferguson

Johannesburg – On the topic of stale, whatever happened to the Kwela Tebza boys? Still whistling somewhere? We love your hustle.

Hate in our society seems to be getting out of hand.

Why are trolls hating the amazingly talented Makhadzi?


Shwa applauds Makhadzi for standing her ground and telling haters that she is beautiful.

You are beautiful sisi, and go on and make great music and let the haters see the money streaming in.

Johannesburg, SOUTH AFRICA – June 18: Kwela Tebza during AFI Fashion Week on June 18, 2009 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape)

 

Makhadzi

So Noeleen Maholwana, how did you lose all that weight? Be honest as we have time.

Noeleen Maholwana

Shwa would love to see Robert Marawa participating in the #Over40challenge. The brother still looks fine and it doesn’t hurt that he continues to be successful and doing his thing.

Robert Marawa

Mr Razzmatazz Fikile Mbalula also deserves a top spot on #Over- 40challenge. He has auditioned for the role for the past decade.

Fikile Mbalula

Shwa has an admission to make: Connie Ferguson rules the #Over40challenge. The beauty is ageing like fine wine and having money certainly helps. Having a husband of the looks and physique of Shona is an added bonus.

Connie Ferguson

Shwa hopes Simphiwe Ngema and her son are well and keeping safe. They deserve all the happiness in the world.

Simphiwe Ngema

Why were the assault charges withdrawn against Tembinkosi Lorch? It must help for playing for one of the biggest teams in the country. Chiefs fans must be disappointed that Lorch was let off the hook, he keeps on making them cry every time the two giants play.

Tembinkosi Lorch.

Shwa gets weak in the knees when she witnesses dads showing up for their children. DJ Maphorisa put deadbeat fathers to shame when he shared an intimate video out and about enjoying some father-daughter time. Keep it up Phori, we can only pray Peter Mashigo is taking notes.

DJ Maphorisa and his daughter Lesedi

Who is fooling who in the much-anticipated boxing bout between hip-hop royalty AKA and Cassper Nyovest? Shwa hears that Nyovest has gotten cold feet, shame!

Cassper Nyovest

Has Hlomla Dandala recovered from his meltdown after he caught his wife cheating on him?

 

Hlomla Dandala

