Shwashwi: Looking for glamour at fun-filled Rockets shindig

Johannesburg – Instead of home, I went to look for the glamour that was Rockets last Sunday.

The road was filled with exotic cars only, while the Mercs were parked further down the road.

Everyone wore white in cordoned-off areas, like in the music videos, and I was watching bottles being popped while so many live in starvation.

Spotted Kenny Kunene looking very shifty and liked that he was in a black suit in an obviously all-white affair.

He was his sweet self, and I nodded along, even though I heard nothing.

Bumped into Nhlanhla Nciza’s bulging arm and had a little chat about nothing as, again, I heard nothing, but agreed anyway.

A great place if you want to be seen, a lot like Zar without the dodgyness.

I do hope nobody was planning to drive those luxury cars home after drinking.

Cops, are you reading?

Or sipping at Rockets?

Sunday World

Author



Shwashwi