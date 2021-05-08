Shwashwi: Prick your brain! Got it right?

Johannesburg – This week, I decided to pick my fellow gossipers’ brain and see how much gossip they know about their celebrities.

Instead of some traditional boring questions, am going to drop some hints and quiz your general knowledge on celebrities:

• There is a top DJ whose wife is cheating with a top politician. They were hooked up by mutual celebrity friends and names will be revealed soon. Take a wild guess.

• Can Tokyo Sexwale give us the address of the Asian man responsible for looting the Heritage Fund, or was he just pushing another poverty propaganda?

• There is a male singer who picked up a boy in Alex to have sex with and the boy decided to pay himself by stealing the celebrity’s cellphone. The musician went back to the township the next day with bouncers to intimidate the young boy, but that trick did not work, as the boy told his mother that the male singer wanted to sleep with him. Who’s the musician, any guess?

• Guess which former celebrity friends turned enemies and they are now accusing each other of whitchcraft on set.

• Is Thomas ready to bump into his ex at the corridors of Kaya FM? He is starting a new job at the radio station on Monday.

• Speaking of Kaya FM, Bridget Masinga, do you still talk to your former boss Greg Maluko or is it one of those things?

• There is a high-profile celebrity court case between former BFFs over some millions gone wrong. Can you take a wild guess who is involved?

• We hear Joanne Mukoki is no longer with her politically connected boo, and we wonder what happened. Why is your soon-to-be ex suing you?

• On Joanne, we hear Mbali Gasa has remarried rich again. If uyashisa was a person, would Mbali be shame.

• Terry Pheto, stop pulling a Beyoncé on us. Are you married, or are you still living in sin?

• Mohale, whatever happened to your Audi. We hear there was an accident that was never reported to the authorities.

• Why is actress Tsholo Mashishi suddenly back in the small screens?

• Has Tshidi Moholo of Malaika fame gone back to teaching in the village, we hardly see her in the celebville circles.

Remember when Theo from Boom Shaka dated Ayanda Thabethe?

She was as beautiful then as she is now.

Damn, the man has taste, remember when he dated Claire Mawisa?

Shwashwi