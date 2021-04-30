Shwashwi: Sex, food and booze galore on the menu

Johannesburg – Sex sells … the first lady of mgosi got invited to an opening of an online sex store – Lushka.

The intimate party, which was held in Fourways Mall, was nicely put together.

Food, sex and booze was the order of the evening.

• The theme was sweetest taboo. On arrival, I spotted one of many Our Perfect Wedding presenters Vele Mamenje, who arrived solo. Left me wondering whether she was there to take bedroom tips or to support, as she seemed attached to a big dildo.

• Still on big things, amapiano singer Kadaf of amaBBW left nothing to the imagination, showing off his dick print in white pants. If things don’t work out, in the piano world, consider being a gigolo.

• The store owner Nomagugu Mbongwa, who insisted that I mention she is a chartered accountant not just an accountant, looked raving in a red sexy number. It still baffles me why you would move from numbers to sex, I hope it wasn’t inspired by her bedroom shenanigans. Or maybe it was a solution to her problems.

• New kids on the block Yuland and Swiff Biko performed some love duet but my attention was still on the toys.

• From there, I had to rush into another event. Fashion household Paledi Segapo of Pulse brand invited us to his 10 years celebration in the fashion industry.

Shwashwi