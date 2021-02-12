Shwashwi: Tea parties, failed marriages and daylight robbery

Johannesburg – How does Bheki Cele feel now that the alcohol ban has been lifted?

Handsome must not confuse his personal experiences with his friends, who can’t handle the big waters, with the masses of South Africans who know how to party.

• Why does Elana Afrika shout on the insurance ads?

Is this why folks want Katlego Maboe back?

• Shwa had fantasies of marrying sports anchor Sandile kaNqose. He was easy on the eye, intelligent and that smile. Why is life so unfair? Why him?

• Did the government get its negotiation skills from illegal cigarette smugglers? Like Chester Missing said, it is buying vaccines like broke smokers.

• Has the former Mrs Gigabytes Norma Mngoma and her archrival Buhle Mkhize made peace?

• Are bad boys Phat Joe and Carlo Radebe related? Striking resemblance guys.

• Is the DA’s Natasha Mazzone’s real name Karen or is that only reserved for the party’s leader John Steenhuisen?

• Does Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition Ebrahim Patel remember when he told us we can’t buy open-toe shoes? We have come a long way.

Shwashwi