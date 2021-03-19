E-edition
Subscribe
E-edition
Subscribe
Breaking News

Shwashwi’s burning questions begging for celebs quick answers

By Ashley Lechman
Precious Motsepe Rasta portrait

Johannesburg – Can Fikile Mbalula and uncle Carl Niehaus kiss and make up already?

Their beef is tiring.

TEMBISA, SOUTH AFRICA – MAY 14: ANC Head of Elections Fikile Mbalula arrives for the launch of the party’s Thuma Mina campaign on May 14, 2018 in Tembisa, South Africa. The campaign is set to focus on improving service delivery and getting community members involved in bettering their own lives. (Photo by Gallo Images / Sowetan / Veli Nhlapo)


Carl Niehaus

• Can Khloe Kardashian stop with the body dysmorphia?

Khloe Kardashian

You are perfect without these changes and your children will never have your features.

• Can Letoya Makhene and wife Lebo Keswa be left in peace please?

Have you read: Shwashwi: Hot mgosi and celebs – Two cents from the queen and more questions for celebs

Letoya Makhene and Lebo Keswa

• We are happy Moshe Ndiki celebrated or made it to his birthday after the candlestick saga with his husband Phelo Bala.

Please look after each other as we can’t have you tweeting about “soft lives” in Cape Town sans your husband and ring.

Moshe Ndiki & Phelo Bala during the feather awards. Photo: Tiro Ramatlhatse

• Mohale darling, how do you do it? You always look peaceful and in bliss? Please tell us the secret to such great skin and oh, is this you and how?

Mohale Motaung

• Look, can Rasta stop painting or just paint and hide them as the painting of Dr Precious Motsepe was awful. Why would you dislike such a beautiful soul? Rasta must be arrested and sent straight to jail.

Have you read: Shwashwi: More black folk … please

Precious Motsepe Rasta portrait

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author


Latest News

Trending

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.