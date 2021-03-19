Shwashwi’s burning questions begging for celebs quick answers

Johannesburg – Can Fikile Mbalula and uncle Carl Niehaus kiss and make up already?

Their beef is tiring.

• Can Khloe Kardashian stop with the body dysmorphia?

You are perfect without these changes and your children will never have your features.

• Can Letoya Makhene and wife Lebo Keswa be left in peace please?

• We are happy Moshe Ndiki celebrated or made it to his birthday after the candlestick saga with his husband Phelo Bala.

Please look after each other as we can’t have you tweeting about “soft lives” in Cape Town sans your husband and ring.

• Mohale darling, how do you do it? You always look peaceful and in bliss? Please tell us the secret to such great skin and oh, is this you and how?

• Look, can Rasta stop painting or just paint and hide them as the painting of Dr Precious Motsepe was awful. Why would you dislike such a beautiful soul? Rasta must be arrested and sent straight to jail.

