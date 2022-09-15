Siblings pitted against each other over Balobedu royal throne

The ugly scenes that played out in the Zulu Royal House over the rightful heir to the throne are set to repeat themselves in the Balobedu dynasty in Limpopo.

This after the Balobedu regent Mpapatla Modjadji announced in a circular to the Balobedu nation on Monday that he will hold a coronation ceremony on October 1 to crown Prince Lekukela Modjadji king of the nation.

This despite Lekukela having not received a certificate of recognition from the Limpopo government or President Cyril Ramaphosa as is the legal requirement.

The circular, signed by Mpapatla himself, and later distributed to the subjects of the monarch, reads in part: “Reletsibisa gore re kwela pele ka go bea Khosikholo Lekukela Modjadji ka di 1 October 2022. Batho bao le nyakao go tsia karolo tabeni ye le ze hlakantshe le matona a bolena go ba mosata wa Khethlakoni. ( We herewith inform you that we are proceeding with the coronation of King Lekukela Modjadji on October 1 2022. Those who want to participate in the coronation are advised to contact their headmen or the Modjadji Traditional Council in Khethlakoni,” reads the cicular.

This is open defiance of Ramaphosa, who in 2018 recognised Masalanabo Modjadji, as the legitimate heir to the throne. It is also an open challenge to ANC heavyweight Mathole Motshekga, who has threatened to interdict Lekukela’s coronation.

Both Lekukela and Masalanabo are the children of late Rain Queen Makobo Modjadji, who died after a short illness in June 2005.

During his visit to the royal council in 2018, Ramaphosa, flanked by Mpapatla, said Masalanabo, 13 years old then, would be crowned the new Rain Queen when she turned 18 years old and after undergoing the rites of passage to lead Africa’s only female monarch.

But in a surprise move, Mpapatla endorsed Lekukela as new leader of the Balobedu tribe and overlooked Masalanabo.

Sunday World learnt that Mpapatla, does not recognise Masalanabo for the throne after claiming she is not conversant with the Balobedu culture and tradition and has failed to attend several ritual ceremonies at the royal kraal as she doesn’t live there. Masalanabo was adopted by Motshekga and lives with her in Gauteng after concerns were raised about her well-being at the kraal following the death of her mother.

We also understand that other senior royal council members do not recognise Masalanabo because she was not fathered by the royal consort but a commoner, David Mohale, who was Makobo’s boyfriend.

They claim previous queens of the dynasty were sired by royal consorts.

Those opposed to Masalanabo also claim the dynasty has previously been led by males and therefore gender does not disqualify Lukukela from succeeding his mother as leader of the Balobedu tribe.

The coronation of either of the two is further complicated by another rival group, the Mokotos, who have threatened to interdict any coronation claiming the current leaders stole the crown from them.

Mpapatla’s chief advisor Phetolo Mampeule said he was unable to comment as he was attending a council meeting.

Limpopo MEC for Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs Settlement, Baisekop Makamu said government has not received an invitation to the planned coronation.

