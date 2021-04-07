Singer Thandiswa Mazwai fed up with ANC

Johannesburg – Thandiswa Mazwai is not happy with the ANC’a government.

The singer went on a tirade on Twitter, shaming the ANC for failing to change the lives of South Africans.

In various tweets, the singer said she was not oblivious to who the party was, even though she grew up in another party.

“I have never been deluded about who the ANC is. I grew up in a PAC home, so I know what those liberals always wanted. A seat at the master’s table, which was always going to be at our expense,” she wrote.

I have never been deluded about who or what the ANC is. I grew up in a PAC home so I know what those liberals always wanted. A seat at the masters table which was always going to be at our expense. — Thandiswa Mazwai (@thandiswamazwai) April 6, 2021

In another tweet, she said the ANC leadership was a sinking ship that should not be followed.

“ANC leadership is a fallacy, you cannot follow the lead of that ship, it’s taking you deeper into despair,” she said. Thandiswa said in 2003, which was ten years in Mzansi’s democracy, she penned the song, Zabalaza and that even then there was an indication that nothing would change.

I wrote the song Zabalaza in 2003! Ten years into our new democrazy. Even then it was clear nothing had or would change except the color of our oppressors. “What freedom is this that we only have the freedom to chose our new chains” dunno who said these words but: truth! — Thandiswa Mazwai (@thandiswamazwai) April 6, 2021

“I wrote a song Zalabalaza in 2003, ten years into our democracy. Even then, it was clear that nothing would change, except the colour of our oppressors. What freedom is this that we only have the freedom to choose our new chains”.

The singer’s anger comes amid various reports that have in recent months lifted the lid on rampant corruption within the ANC-led government that have left South Africans without hopes of a better life, which they were promised the ruling party.

Reports have fingered ANC members such Panyaza Lesufi, Ace Magushule in alleged corruption worth millions of rand – and artists are calling for the removal of Arts and Culture Minister, Nathi Mthethwa, accusing him of failing to look after them after R300 million was alleging misappropriated by the National Arts Council.

ANC leadership is a fallacy. You cannot follow the lead of that ship! It’s taking you deeper into despair! — Thandiswa Mazwai (@thandiswamazwai) April 6, 2021

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Theo Nyhaba