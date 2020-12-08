E-edition
Subscribe
E-edition
Subscribe
Breaking News

National Lotteries Commission will cooperate fully with SIU

By Ashley Lechman
Lotto. PICTURE: SCREENGRAB

Johannesburg – The National Lotteries Commission has responded to their offices being raided by the Special Investigating Unit investigators (SIU) this morning at their offices in Pretoria.

The commission said it has noted the investigation of the National Lotteries Commission (NLC).

“In the recent past the NLC has undergone two investigations, one commissioned by the NLC Board through independent audit firm SkX Protiviti to look into the alleged improper use of funds intended for good causes, and another instituted by the Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition,” the NLC said in a statement.


According to the NLC, the findings of the two investigations are yet to be finalised or communicated.

“As with all previous internal and external investigations, the NLC will cooperate fully with the SIU process until its completion. The Board and management of the NLC wish to once again reiterate its commitment to clean governance as they provide strategic direction to and accountability over the running of the NLC,” the NLC said.

Also read: SIU raids National Lottery Commission offices

“The NLC would like to assure stakeholders that the daily operations of the NLC will not be affected by this process, as the organisation continues in the quest to positively impact the lives of all South Africans.”

The swoop comes after the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) on Monday secured a search and seizure warrant from a local magistrate court as part of its investigation into NLC operations.

Last month President Cyril Ramaphosa signed a proclamation, published in the Government Gazette, authorising the SIU to probe alleged corruption and maladministration involving the NLC.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author


Similar stories

Breaking News

Social compact on Eskom to assist power utility’s recovery

Johannesburg - Deputy President David Mabuza has hailed this year’s National Economic Development and Labour Council (NEDLAC) Summit as particularly special as it will...
Read more
Breaking News

Interpol warns of heightened COVID-19 scams

Johannesburg - The International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) has warned the public of potential criminal elements seeking to exploit the global community in relation...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.