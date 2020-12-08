National Lotteries Commission will cooperate fully with SIU

Johannesburg – The National Lotteries Commission has responded to their offices being raided by the Special Investigating Unit investigators (SIU) this morning at their offices in Pretoria.

The commission said it has noted the investigation of the National Lotteries Commission (NLC).

“In the recent past the NLC has undergone two investigations, one commissioned by the NLC Board through independent audit firm SkX Protiviti to look into the alleged improper use of funds intended for good causes, and another instituted by the Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition,” the NLC said in a statement.

According to the NLC, the findings of the two investigations are yet to be finalised or communicated.

“As with all previous internal and external investigations, the NLC will cooperate fully with the SIU process until its completion. The Board and management of the NLC wish to once again reiterate its commitment to clean governance as they provide strategic direction to and accountability over the running of the NLC,” the NLC said.

“The NLC would like to assure stakeholders that the daily operations of the NLC will not be affected by this process, as the organisation continues in the quest to positively impact the lives of all South Africans.”

The swoop comes after the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) on Monday secured a search and seizure warrant from a local magistrate court as part of its investigation into NLC operations.

Last month President Cyril Ramaphosa signed a proclamation, published in the Government Gazette, authorising the SIU to probe alleged corruption and maladministration involving the NLC.

Ashley Lechman