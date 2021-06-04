SIU recommends criminal charges in Mpumalanga R5.5m PPE tender

Johannesburg – The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has recommended that criminal and disciplinary action be taken against a Mpumalanga CoGTA official for their role in the awarding of a R5.5 million PPE tender.

In a statement, the SIU said its investigation had found that the supply chain management process had not been competitive and cost-effective as only one quotation was obtained for the supply of surgical gloves and hand sanitizer.

“The contract was also awarded to the brother of an official who was part of the Bid Adjudication Committee,” reads the statement.

The SIU added that it would recommend that civil proceedings be instituted to review and set aside the contract.

SIU head, Adv Andy Mothibi, this week told Parliament that the unit was investigating PPE procurement related corruption valued at R14.2 billion.

According to media reports, Mothibi told Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services that the SIU had made “significant progress and impact” in investigating PPE fraud.

– SAnews.gov.za

