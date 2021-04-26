Siyawela unlocks the doors of learning

Johannesburg – Siyawela – Ready to Succeed is a non-government organisation (NGO) specializing in research, conceptualizing, designing and managing community-based learning and training programmes in Port Elizabeth, Nelson Mandela metropolitan municipality.

Established in 2000, Siyawela has developed and implemented training interventions that offer innovative approaches to problems affecting schools and communities.

Their training programmes have been piloted and rendered over two decades, and the organisation consequently has an extensive portfolio of effective education programmes that can be offered in a variety of contexts.

The National Lotteries Commission (NLC) has funded the NGO for the rollout of training programmes in the municipality, benefitting about 711 school children on their projects.

The programmes also benefitted 222 teachers and teacher assistants on the workplace-based project.

On its mission to lend a helping hand in local communities, Siyawela provides training programmes that are aligned to the needs of the education system, helping communities make a valuable contribution to the education of their children, and equipping the youth and adults with the skills and knowledge to thrive in their workplaces and their communities.

Executive director Paula du Plooy says impacts are monitored and evaluated so that programmes address the challenges faced by communities.

“Community members, learners and parents attest to the life-changing impact of training interventions. Our organisation accordingly has an extensive portfolio of effective education programmes that can be ordered in a variety of contexts,” says Du Plooy.

“We are grateful and humbled by the assistance we have received from the National Lotteries Commission through its funding model. These funds have been at the utmost importance to help Siyawela continue doing the best for our communities.”

Based on its values and line of work, Siyawela brings skills transfer, integrity, professionalism, and self-sustenance.

The organisation aims to build and guide the youth and adults in the Eastern Cape to be formidable, confident and proud members of the community.

Training methods depend on the nature of the programmes offered including facilitating workshops, coaching, mentoring, encouraging continuous learning and coordinating on-the-job training, among others.

The NLC takes a strong stance towards its ownership of responsibilities by working effectively and efficiently to ensure a positive sustainable impact on communities by providing a high level of service that is of a great quality, target based and meets the expectations of stakeholders.

Social consciousness is a core value of the NLC, and the implementation of monitoring and evaluation systems also focuses on the needs and support that should be provided in order to initiate social upliftment of communities by continuously striving to redefine standards of excellence in the work it does.

