Smitten Gauteng ANC provincial secretary Khawe gives love another chance

Johannesburg – Gauteng ANC provincial secretary Jacob Khawe is off the single market just a year after the death of his wife Thuliswa Nkabinde- Khawe.

Nkabinde-Khawe died of an undisclosed illness in November last year.

Khawe tied the knot with his sweetheart businesswoman from Free State, Nthabeleng Khabutlana, in a two-leg traditional wedding last week.

The first leg of the wedding took place in Bloemfontein on Thursday and was followed by the second one at Malchite Venue at Wadrift in Vereeniging on Saturday.

ANC heavyweights who graced the shindig said Khawe and Khabutlana were both excited about their union as they were smitten with each.

“After losing his wife, Khawe never thought he would one day find the love of his life again. He was just concentrating on his political career and raising his beautiful children in peace as he was scared that the woman he would meet might not love his children the way they were loved by their mother,” said one politician who attended the wedding yesterday.

“But God delivered Nthabeleng to him and he quickly popped the question early this year.” Another politician said Khawe took a decision this year to walk down the aisle with Khabutlana because she had all the qualities a man would want in a woman.

“She is beautiful, intelligent, respectful, supportive and, most importantly, loves his kids and his family to bits.”

Another politician added that because of his hectic political schedule, Khawe wanted to eat a healthy meal everyday, so that he could stay healthy.

“I learnt that she is a good cook who cooks up a storm in the kitchen. But also, it was not advisable for a leader of his caliber to be single for long,” said the politician.

“That was bound to send wrong signals to young cadres at the lower structures of the movement. “We need grounded leaders who espouse family values, and Nthabeleng has grounded him.”

Attempts to solicit comment from Khawe yesterday drew a blank.

Sunday World

Author



Ngwako Malatji