Welcome to Sunday World   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to Sunday World
E-edition
Subscribe
E-edition
Subscribe
Breaking News

Sobering times for most restaurants: No alcohol means no profit

By Kabelo Khumalo
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - MAY 23: Daleah's restaurant on May 23, 2013, in Johannesburg, South Africa. Daleah's is situated in Braamfontein, Johannesburg. (Photo by Gallo Images / The Times / Lauren Mulligan)

Johannesburg – SA’s restaurant owners are facing an uncertain future with many facing permanent closure as the Covid-19 virus continues to wreak havoc in the industry.

Arnold February, regional investment manager at Business Partners, said that increasingly more restaurants are opting to close their doors temporarily until lockdown regulations ease.

“With the curfew still in place and increasing fear around the new strain and second wave, many of these restaurants are struggling to operate at a profit. Furthermore, in SA, pairing meals with alcohol is a major part of restaurant culture – so much so that liquor can account for as much as 70% of a restaurant’s profit,” said February.


“With no end to the liquor ban in sight – and with the current curfew of 9pm crippling dinner trade – many of these eateries are operating at a loss and closing temporarily may prove more economical for some.”

SA’s commercial centre Gauteng and tourist favourites Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal are the worst-hit provinces. Wendy Alberts, CEO of the Restaurant Association of SA, said the hospitality industry in SA faces more complications than many other industries because it relies heavily on alcohol sales and trading hours.

“We ran a survey in July and August last year and found a 30% closure rate [restaurants that have closed permanently] and there are those restaurants which have closed temporarily until their insurance has paid out,” she said.

SA Breweries last week announced plans to challenge the constitutionality of the latest alcohol ban.

The company on Friday said it was pulling investments worth another R2.5-billion from the country.

The brewer, owned by AB InBev, withdrew a similar amount of spending last year after a 12-week sales ban.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World 

Author


Similar stories

Breaking News

Soccer Scene: Lifting Covid veil of secrecy on PSL clubs is vital

Johannesburg - The veil of secrecy around the thorny issue of whether PSL clubs should disclose Covid-19 positive cases among their squads and technical...
Read more
Breaking News

How do I know I have recovered from COVID-19?

Johannesburg - It is important to note that there is a difference between being fully recovered and being ready to come out of isolation. The...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Click to listen highlighted text!