Soccer fans: Visit our Soccer Stats Centre

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace

Frank Lampard believes some perspective is needed following Chelsea’s slow start to the campaign and is confident his side will get better with time as they face Crystal Palace on Saturday.

The Blues have taken four points from the first nine on offer in the Premier League – including a 3-3 draw at West Brom last week when trailing 3-0 at half-time – and were knocked out of the EFL Cup on penalties by Tottenham in midweek.

Hannover 96 vs Eintracht Braunschweig

Hannover 96 host Eintracht Braunschweig on Saturday and home side currently sit in 8th place in the table having lost against VfL 1899 Osnabruck 2-1 last time out, while the visitors are in 15th after their 0-0 draw against Holstein Kiel.

Norwich City vs Derby County

Norwich City return to Carrow Road for the final time before the international break, with Derby County the visitors on Saturday.

For a side harbouring ambitions of returning to the Premier League, this season has got off to a bad start for Phillip Cocu’s Derby County. After finishing tenth in the Championship in 2019/20, this campaign has begun with three defeats to Reading, Luton Town and Blackburn Rovers.

They won their Carabao Cup first round game on penalties against Barrow, before being eliminated in the second round at home to Preston North End.

Real Valladolid vs Eibar

The 2020-21 edition of La Liga continues on Saturday as Real Valladolid face off with Eibar in Spanish football action at the Estadio Jose Zorrilla.

Both of these sides are struggling in the league table right now, sitting in 18th and 19th position respectively. Both clubs will be aiming to pick up their first victory of the 2020-21 campaign in this weekend’s encounter.

Xolile Mtshazo