Soccer Scene: It is time for our turnstiles to revolve

Johannesburg – With the sporting world restrictively opening its arenas to spectators and the organisers of the postponed 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, adamant that they will go head come hell or high water, is it not time that the South African government consider gradually allowing a limited number of fans into stadiums?

As we speak, the government is considering submissions from SA Rugby, Cricket SA, Netball SA and Athletics SA imploring it to at least allow a restricted number of fans, with all health and safety protocols in place and strictly observed, of course. Indications are that the PSL could be the next to open up the stadia next season, if SA Rugby gets its way and fans are allowed to watch the British and Irish Lions tour of SA in July without any incidents related to Covid- 19.

Rugby fans have already voted with their moola by booking tickets for the tour matches, highlighted by three Tests against the Boks.

With the country on lockdown level 1 and no third wave in sight, Safa has given permission for the resumption of amateur football with the start of the the Sasol League last weekend. Amateur football in the townships is played on weekends in front of hordes of football- starved fans flocking in to watch their local players as they surround the gravel and dusty pitches to cheer their heroes on. At professional level, only TV broadcasters and photographers are allowed at local stadiums, but journalists and radio commentators remain prohibited from covering PSL matches live.

However, the SA Football Journalists Association is fighting for some compromises to be made. The opening up of club press briefings, including Safa itself inviting the media to its briefings though limited in number, is much welcome.

Twenty-five “working” football scribes were allowed by Safa to cover the recently held Banyana Banyana friendly ties with Botswana and Zambia.

The sky did not fall as no one was infected by the virus. PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns invited soccer journos for the first time since the pandemic, on a first come, first served basis, to report on their last group stage CAF Champions League match against Algeria’s CR Belouizdad at Loftus Versfeld last Friday, a welcomed gesture indeed.

We can’t be in this situation forever. At some stage fans will have to be allowed back to watch their favourite sports live.

The government has to speed up the vaccination campaign to assist in having the turnstiles revolving again.

Sunday World

Xolile Mtshazo