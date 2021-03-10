Soccer Scene: The end is not yet in sight for eager soccer supporters

Johannesburg – South Africa’s PSL football fans must not pin their hopes on returning to match venues now that the country is back to alert level one of the national lockdown.

As the nation is currently on level one after President Cyril Ramaphosa eased the restrictions last Sunday, sports fans are still prohibited from going to match venues.

South African Football Association (Safa) CEO Tebogo Motlanthe has poured cold water on suggestions of a mass return of fans to stadiums to watch their beloved clubs battling it out for honours.

A repeat of the scenario we witnessed at the end of the first wave of the pandemic, when the country was moved to level one last year and the PSL raised its hopes for the return of fans to stadiums is playing itself out once again.

At the time, Safa put its foot down, stating that there were a number of conditions involving health and safety protocols to be met before fans could flock to stadiums.

Only a limited number of TV broadcasters and photographers are allowed at stadiums, but journalists remain prohibited from covering PSL matches live.

A stalemate is ensuing as journalists, through the SA Football Journalists Association, are fighting to be allowed back to the stadiums to cover the matches live.

With the threat of the country experiencing a third wave of the pandemic on the horizon, Safa is playing a waiting game before the national football controlling body gives the go-ahead for the return of fans to match venues.

Also compounding the narrative of the return of fans is the fact that Safa has to approach the government, through the Department of Sports and Recreation under Minister Nathi Mthethwa, who must give the go-ahead. Even then, the government must consider the fears of a third wave; stringent health and safety protocols must be put in place; and if there are doubts among the powers that be, including views from health experts, Mthethwa could be prevented from endorsing the return of fans to stadiums.

Motlanthe was adamant this week that Safa would not be asking for permission from the government because the football mother body is still observing the Covid-19 vaccination rollout campaign and the looming third wave of the pandemic.

No sporting code has been allowed to play its matches in front of fans since the country went into a national lockdown.

A year on, sporting codes have been hit hard in the pockets as revenue streams from gate takings have dried up.

To complete the Premiership and NFD fixtures, including the Nedbank Cup competition last season, the PSL resumed the past campaign behind closed doors with teams locked up in the expensive health and safety bio-bubble in Gauteng.

When all is said and done, dear football fans, your hopes have been dashed. Continue being couch potatoes and watch your stars in the comfort of your living rooms.

Sunday World

Author



Xolile Mtshazo