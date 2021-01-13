Socialite and businessman Malcolm X counts blessings after brush with death

Johannesburg – Socialite and businessman Malcolm X is counting his blessings after his brush with death.

Sunday world has learnt that the businessman had a health scare in December and was hospitalised for a week at a Morningside clinic.

This comes after he suffered panic attacks and anxiety following his mother’s death just before Christmas.

Malcom X told Sunday World his festive season was ruined after collapsing due to panic attacks.

He said he believes he suffered the attacks because he had not dealt with his loss.

“I realised that my mother’s death took longer to register in my heart though I had accepted that she was no more,” he said.

“We carry so much burden and stresses and forget that the body can also shut down due to that. When your body and mind is tired, the whole system is bound to shut off. It was a combination of fatigue and my mother’s death that took me to hospital. I’m glad I’m alive.”

He said he was grateful to have not contracted the Coronavirus, saying that the conditions at many hospitals are scary due to the high number of people who are infected by the virus.

“That was my biggest fear, but I am grateful to the great medical team. People need to be careful because things are bad out there. We also need to pray for the medical frontline staff because those people risk their lives to save ours,” he added.

Malcom X said the experience has taught him the importance of exercise and that it was crucial to cry when needed to avoid panic attacks and anxiety.

“We need to shy away from the notion that men don’t cry; it’s okay to be vulnerable … It’s important to talk to someone, be it a professional or a friend.”

