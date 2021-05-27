Some of our picks for this year’s top football laurels

Johannesburg – Many players raised their hands in these difficult times of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Playing football in front of empty stadiums can be demoralising, but players came through and dished out some of the best performances in the history of the PSL.

On June 6, the PSL will be rolling out the red carpet when the PSL awards come to town.

Players, coaches and referees will be showered with various awards and accolades.

The Sunday World’s sports desk picks some of its own deserving nominees.

Footballer of the season: It should be a strong competition between Sundowns’ Peter Shalulile, Mduduzi Mdantsane of Cape Town City, SuperSport United’s Bradley Grobler, Ruzaigh Gamildien of Swallows FC and AmaZulu’s Makhehlene Makhaula.

PSL goalkeeper of the season: Golden Arrows shot stopper Sifiso Mlungwana. Sundowns veteran Denis Onyango is also in the running.

PSL defender of the season: Tapelo Xoki (AmaZulu), Nkosinathi Sibisi (Golden Arrows), Njabulo Ngcobo (Swallows FC), Lyle Lakay (Sundowns), and Sifiso Ngobeni (Celtic).

PSL midfielder of the season: Makhehlene Makhaula, Brandon Parusnath (Arrows), Themba Zwane, Mduduzi Mdantsane, Rivaldo Coetzee (Sundowns) and Tlakusani Mthethwa.

PSL young player of the season: The Amakhosi trio of Njabulo Blom, Reeve Frosler, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo will probably have Baroka FC workhorse Evidence Makgopa to worry about in this category.

PSL goal of the season: Samir Nurkovic’s overhead bicycle kick goal against Orlando Pirates is our pick.

MTN8 last man standing: Deon Hotto of Orlando Pirates led the Buccaneers to victory with his impressive displays.

Nedbank Cup player of the tournament: TTM’s Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo, Washington Arubi and Thabo Mnyamane with Ndlondlo getting the nod.

Nedbank Cup most-promising player: The contest is between Sandile Mthethwa of Chippa United or Richard Bay’s young gun Khanyisa Mayo.

Sunday World

Author



Kgomotso Mokoena