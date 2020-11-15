E-edition
Subscribe
E-edition
Subscribe
Breaking News

Somizi and Mohale’s marriage on the rocks as the latter vacates their home

By Nokuthula Zwane
Mohale Motaung and Radio and television personality Somizi Mhlongo kiss

 

 

Media personality Mohale Motaung-Mhlongo, 26, has allegedly vacated his matrimonial home in Dainfern, northern Joburg.

Sunday World has learnt from three independent sources close to both Mohale and his husband, Somizi, 47, that the couple has hit a stumbling block in its very public relationship.

Though they have not confirmed any separation, they have drastically decreased their public appearances together.


It is unclear what caused the sudden separation.

However, there are allegations of a breakup after accusations of infidelity. Speaking on condition of anonymity, one of Mohale’s  close friends confirmed that the Glam Troupe businessman had been spending more time out and about with friends and is hardly seen with his husband in public.

“Mohale has been hanging out with friends a lot more in Rosebank lately. I don’t know if that would make him a bad husband, but he is doing his own thing a lot lately.

“He even went to Theo Moyo’s memorial alone, which was weird,” said the source.

Mohale, who discarded Somizi’s surname on his social media account, was recently mourning the loss of  Moyo, his close friend, who was among his entourage for the couple’s highly publicised white wedding in January.

Everyone who knows about the new arrangement has been tight-lipped about the separation for fear of jeopardising friendships.

When approached for comment, Mohale’s manager, Neo Nqwakuza, asked Sunday World to e-mail him written questions but failed to respond to them at the time of goint to print.

Two independent industry sources close to Somizi revealed that Mohale has packed his belongings and moved out of their love nest two to three weeks ago.

“I don’t know the exact details but everything is quite heated. Mohale is out, though,” said the source.

Attempts to get comment from Somizi drew a blank as he did not respond to text messages, calls or e-mails sent to him at the time of  going to print.

Somizi has been working on various gigs and was spotted at events such as Shauwn Mkhize’s Hollywood party without his estranged husband.

In September, the couple celebrated the one-year anniversary of their traditional wedding.image001.png Mohale told SABC3 talkshow Trending SA how he and his husband celebrated their image001.pnganniversary.

“We had a quiet dinner and looked back at the past year. The first year of marriage, I must say, is not easy,” he said at the time.

Author


Similar stories

Breaking News

Real reasons behind Bushiris’ escape

By Aubrey Mothombeni and Ngwako Malatji   Enlighted Christian Gathering leader prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, prophetess Mary, bolted out of the country after catching...
Read more
Breaking News

South Africa’s COVID-19 recovery rate shoots up

The COVID-19 recovery rate has increased from 92.2 percent on Friday, November 13  to 92.7 percent on Saturday, November 14. This after 693 261...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Sponsored Content

Company News

   Loading latest Press Releases...

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.