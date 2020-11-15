Somizi and Mohale’s marriage on the rocks as the latter vacates their home

Media personality Mohale Motaung-Mhlongo, 26, has allegedly vacated his matrimonial home in Dainfern, northern Joburg.

Sunday World has learnt from three independent sources close to both Mohale and his husband, Somizi, 47, that the couple has hit a stumbling block in its very public relationship.

Though they have not confirmed any separation, they have drastically decreased their public appearances together.

It is unclear what caused the sudden separation.

However, there are allegations of a breakup after accusations of infidelity. Speaking on condition of anonymity, one of Mohale’s close friends confirmed that the Glam Troupe businessman had been spending more time out and about with friends and is hardly seen with his husband in public.

“Mohale has been hanging out with friends a lot more in Rosebank lately. I don’t know if that would make him a bad husband, but he is doing his own thing a lot lately.

“He even went to Theo Moyo’s memorial alone, which was weird,” said the source.

Mohale, who discarded Somizi’s surname on his social media account, was recently mourning the loss of Moyo, his close friend, who was among his entourage for the couple’s highly publicised white wedding in January.

Everyone who knows about the new arrangement has been tight-lipped about the separation for fear of jeopardising friendships.

When approached for comment, Mohale’s manager, Neo Nqwakuza, asked Sunday World to e-mail him written questions but failed to respond to them at the time of goint to print.

Two independent industry sources close to Somizi revealed that Mohale has packed his belongings and moved out of their love nest two to three weeks ago.

“I don’t know the exact details but everything is quite heated. Mohale is out, though,” said the source.

Attempts to get comment from Somizi drew a blank as he did not respond to text messages, calls or e-mails sent to him at the time of going to print.

Somizi has been working on various gigs and was spotted at events such as Shauwn Mkhize’s Hollywood party without his estranged husband.

In September, the couple celebrated the one-year anniversary of their traditional wedding. Mohale told SABC3 talkshow Trending SA how he and his husband celebrated their anniversary.

“We had a quiet dinner and looked back at the past year. The first year of marriage, I must say, is not easy,” he said at the time.

Author



Nokuthula Zwane