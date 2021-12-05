Somizi keeps shoot of his show hush-hush

Johannesburg – Former Idols SA judge Somizi Mhlongo has been quietly shooting season five of his reality show Living The Dream with Somizi, in which he will open up about his failed marriage to Mohale Motaung.

The choreographer – who last week boasted about his “full December calendar”, which he has dubbed “my birthday tour across the country and some countries on the African continent”, is said to be keeping the shoot hush-hush because he worries about the public’s reaction.

A source close to Mhlongo explained: “He is not talking much about it, I guess part of him is scared of the public’s reaction.”

MultiChoice’s senior manager for corporate communications Francois Rank confirmed that Mhlongo was working on the new season of his reality show.

“Yes, Somizi resumed shooting,” he said, adding that a date has not been set to air the show.

“MultiChoice doesn’t have a confirmed date,” he said.

The source added: “It won’t be about glam only. He is addressing so many personal issues.

Production is taking a different approach that’s more docu-series than the fast-paced reality style.

“MultiChoice knows that he’s a ratings magnet and, with his willingness to be transparent and accountable with the allegations against him, they saw no reason not to continue with his show,” said the source.

Another mole who is involved in the production of the show shared that the Sarafina star had through his legal team extended a right of reply to Motaung.

When contacted for comment, Mohale confirmed that he was aware that Mhlongo was shooting the new season of his reality show.

“I’m not going to be part of the new season,” said Mohale.

Mhlongo will also host a new reality show called Lovey Dovey, in which contestants are looking for a potential love interest with the winning couple receiving a R500 000 cash prize and a dream wedding. It will premiere in February.

