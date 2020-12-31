Somizi served with summons for allegedly stealing TV show concept

Johannesburg – The battle and drama over Somizi Mhlongo’s show, ‘Dinner With Somizi’ continues after summons were served on behalf of Hastings Moeng seeking “reasonable compensation” plus “15% interest” as the alleged originator of the concept of the show.

Somizi Mhlongo, Barleader TV and Multichoice have had summons served on them.

It is believed that Moeng wants the court to declare his verbal contract as valid and binding (supported by email evidence that it exists) and wants the court to declare the concept underpinning Somizi’s show as Moeng’s brainchild as well as wanting the court to direct “reasonable compensation” to be given to Moeng as well as rights to contract future seasons.

Earlier this year, Somizi said that no one owns the rights to his name.

In September, Somizi said that Hastings approached him verbally in 2013 about a cooking show, but he declined at the time.

He further said that it was only later, when he fell in love with cooking, that he thought about starting his own YouTube channel, and again when Nkululeko “Legend” Manqele approached him about the show.

“I did not steal anybody’s concept and I will never again claim I came up with an original concept. I was inspired by a whole lot of shows,” Somizi said.

Somizi address Dinner At Somizi drama, he claims he never opened the email and they didn't communicate with Hastings. pic.twitter.com/xvC45DOT4w — Goodwill Thomo (@Goodwill_Thomo) September 17, 2020

Somizi Mhlongo, Barleader TV & Multichoice have had summons served TODAY on behalf of Hastings Moeng seeking "reasonable compensation" plus "15% interest" as the alleged originator of the concept Dinner With Somizi. Moeng wants the court to declare his verbal contract… (1/2) pic.twitter.com/P5IiBd4wMs — Eusebius McKaiser (@Eusebius) December 30, 2020

Ashley Lechman