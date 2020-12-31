E-edition
Subscribe
E-edition
Subscribe
Breaking News

Somizi served with summons for allegedly stealing TV show concept

By Ashley Lechman
Somizi GH Mumm drink

Johannesburg  – The battle and drama over Somizi Mhlongo’s show, ‘Dinner With Somizi’ continues after summons were served on behalf of Hastings Moeng seeking “reasonable compensation” plus “15% interest” as the alleged originator of the concept of the show.

Somizi Mhlongo, Barleader TV and Multichoice have had summons served on them.

It is believed that Moeng wants the court to declare his verbal contract as valid and binding (supported by email evidence that it exists) and wants the court to declare the concept underpinning Somizi’s show as Moeng’s brainchild as well as wanting the court to direct “reasonable compensation” to be given to Moeng as well as rights to contract future seasons.


Earlier this year, Somizi said that no one owns the rights to his name.

In September, Somizi said that Hastings approached him verbally in 2013 about a cooking show, but he declined at the time.

He further said that it was only later, when he fell in love with cooking, that he thought about starting his own YouTube channel, and again when Nkululeko “Legend” Manqele approached him about the show.

“I did not steal anybody’s concept and I will never again claim I came up with an original concept. I was inspired by a whole lot of shows,” Somizi said.

Watch Somizi address the controversy on Twitter below: 

 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author


Similar stories

Breaking News

Concern at spike in cash-in-transit incidents in Gauteng

Johannesburg - Gauteng’s provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service (SAPS) Lieutenant General Elias Mawela has met with representatives of the cash-in-transit (CIT)...
Read more
Breaking News

North West urged to adhere to level 3 regulations

Johannesburg - North West Premier, Professor Job Mokgoro, has encouraged communities to adhere to level 3 regulations so as to alleviate pressure on healthcare...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.