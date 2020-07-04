Somizi’s mom has died

Metro FM presenter Somizi Mhlongo ‘s mother, legendary actress Mary Twala, has died, aged 80.

This was announced by Somgaga, as Somizi is fondly known in the entertainment industry, on social media today. He said his mother died on Saturday, July 4 at Netcare Park Lane Private Hospital at 11am. He said he was saddened and overwhelmed by her death as she passed on on his late father’s birthday.

“Today’s my late father’s birthday and my mom decided to respond to his call to join him in heaven. The tree has fallen. I’m shattered to the core but I’d be very selfish if I don’t release her ”

“My mom lived to the fullest, achieved beyond her dreams. It hurts like hell, I won’t lie. A day without her calling to either say I love you or give me money,” Somizi said

Somizi also thanked the country for the lifelong love and support they showed his mother and his talented family as a whole throughout the years.

“Thank you SA for loving the phenomenal superstar that is my mother. She left us peacefully about 11am at Parklane private hospital as I was on my way to drop off her gown and a few minutes earlier the doctor called to say come she’s up and jolly now. I arrived a few min late. Lala ma.”

Ngwako Malatji