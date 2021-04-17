Sony Music Africa launches new business skills programme

Johannesburg – Sony Music Africa has partnered with not-for-profit pan-African women empowerment platform, The Women of Music Business (WOMB), to launch a new ‘masterclass’ training programme, supporting women working in the African music industry and helping to build the next generation of senior female music executives in the continent.

Founded by multi-award-winning singer, songwriter and music producer, Berita Khumalo, WOMB will support up to 30 female artists, producers and managers with a minimum of two years’ experience in the music industry from across Africa.

Run in partnership the renowned WITS Business School based in Johannesburg, participants will participants will benefit from expert training in financial management, philanthropy and social investment, developing the skills needed to build sustainable careers and businesses in the Africa music industry within the context of social entrepreneurship.

Candidates will also benefit from networking and insights that strengthen their role as a future music industry leader in Africa.

“We’re delighted to be partnering with Sony Music Africa on a programme that will have a lasting impact on the African music industry,” said WOMB Founder, Berita Khumalo.

“Africa faces numerous economic, political and social challenges that require young people to approach the music business with a long-term view to better the continent. Knowledge on social entrepreneurship is particularly important in advancing women-led businesses in the music industry. So by better understanding investment and philanthropy, women participating in the programme will learn how to integrate music with social contribution to create a significant and lasting impact.”

“More than ever before, women music entrepreneurs are breaking barriers, steering their own narratives, building their own teams and finding success,” added Sean Watson, Managing Director, Sony Music Africa.

“However, with gender disparity in the African music industry being a social and economic issue, there is much more to do and I applaud Berita on leading the way across the continent. We hope our support for targeted programmes like this will provide a real boost in helping empower women in the African music industry with the knowledge, skills and opportunities needed to succeed.”

The programme is the latest in a series of global initiatives, launched through Sony Music Entertainment’s $100 Million Social Justice Fund, which focused on addressing social inequality and injustice around the world.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



SUNDAY WORLD