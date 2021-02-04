Special tribunal courts orders 21 more companies in PPE looting to forfeit money to state

Johannesburg – The Special Tribunal court has ordered that all monies paid to 21 more companies by the Ledla Structural Development, a company irregularly paid R38.7 million by the Gauteng Department of Health, be forfeited to the state.

In his judgement issued on Thursday afternoon, Judge Billy Mothle ordered that companies such as Maela Distributors and Projects which received an amount of R938 415, Hellman Worldwide logistics which received R5.4 million, Skyline Contrators (R550 000) be forfeited to the state stating that the companies and many others had not provided value for monies they received from Ledla Structural developments and its other distributing entity K Manufacturing.

Another company, Home Vision Projects, according to the court order forfeited an amount of R1.3 million to the state.

Other entities forfeited amounts as low as R10 000, while others lost R250 000 and R400 000 respectively.

This judgement comes a month after Judge Billy Mothle ordered Ledla Structural Development, Royal Bhaca and K Manufacturing, Rhulani Mboweni Lehong, and Kgodisho Norman Lehing, to forfeit millions of rands received from the department of health indicating that the monies were paid through an unlawful contract.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Aubrey Mothombeni