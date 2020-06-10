Breaking News

State pushes to keep cigarette ban

By Somaya Stockenstroom

 

Government insists that smokers are at a higher risk of developing a severe form of COVID-19 and that smokers who contract the coronavirus will overwhelm the public care health system.

The High Court in Pretoria today heard arguments in the case between the state and Fair-Trade Independent Tobacco Association (FITA) over the ban of smoking.

Representing the government, Advocate Marumo Moerane SC, said studies by the University of Cape Town (UCT) and the Human Sciences and Research Council (HSRC) had shown smoking had reduced since the lockdown.

Moerane said the government’s actions needed to be proactive and swift.

“According to the opinions of those more qualified than FITA or lawyers, the evidence is clear that smokers are at heightened risk of developing a more severe form of COVID-19,” he said.

Moerane said while the ban could not totally restrict the availability to cigarettes, it has nonetheless reduced smoking.

But the FITA legal team has dismissed the argument, saying the ban on cigarettes had a negative impact on “poorest of the poor” as they have had to buy from the black market.

Advocate Arnold Subel SC said the real danger to the country’s healthcare system was smokers being driven to buy illicit cigarettes, which have now become an “unregulated world.”

“One thing you take into account, those who are addicted and suffer medical conditions, should they now be convicted and sentenced up to six months and or a fine for participating in the sale of this product?”

 

Author


