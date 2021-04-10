Stay glowing for all seasons of the year, Morag Steyn advises

Johannesburg – Glowing longevity starts from inside and eating your greens and drinking water go a long way, writes Kuli Roberts.

BEAUTY

We asked award-winning hair and make-up artist, somatologist and beauty editor of The Candy Magazine Morag Steyn for some beauty and grooming tips to keep you looking fabulous all year round.

TIPS

• How to look younger?

The saying goes “you’re only as young as you feel”. I believe less is more, apply more organic oils to the skin and use tinted SPFs instead of caking on the foundation. Tint your lashes instead of wearing mascara and don’t forget that much-needed spa day.

• How do I keep a youthful glow?

Glowing longevity starts from inside, so eat your greens, take your vitamins and invest in a good skincare routine. If you’re not sure, just visit a beauty counter and they will advise on your skin type too. “Drink your water,” says the artist, who has worked with Minnie Dlamini, Pearl Thusi, Roxy Burger, Thapelo Mokoena and Sandra Prinsloo to name a few.

“Drink your water and ensure you are happy. I also recommend that you participate in the Deepak Chopra 21 days Abundance Challenge and try the JLO beauty range.”

TIPS

• Give yourself a seven-skin method and this refers to the toning step in your routine.

Basically it entails patting a hydrating toner or essence into you skin seven times. During this method, you’re essentially giving yourself a mini-hydra facial and it should be easy if you already use toner.

• There’s no downside to adding some extra hydration to your skin. Simply apply the toner in your hands and pat it into your skin gently. Pat until your skin is no longer wet and repeat seven times.

• Use a face primer even if you are not wearing foundation as they have the ability to create the illusion of an even-toned skin. They create a glowing, “barely- there fi nish”, the texture is water-like, and they contain nourishing ingredients.

• I love the tinted moisturisers more and to eliminate pigmentation under your eyes, try a liquid concealer.

• Remember to start with less product and build the coverage up, if needed.

• Use a darker concealer for your contouring because it looks more natural, unlike when you use bronzer.

• Contour to avoid a flat face, add dimension to your face. Contouring enhances what’s already there and gone are the days of just foundation and powder.

• Metallics are back and we love them because they add sparkle to your eye make-up, which is recommended as we are always wearing these masks.

• If you struggle with your brows, just follow Beyonce’s brow tips by coating your brows with warm castor oil each night (Yes, really – it helps stimulate hair growth).

MEN IN MAKE-UP

According to Steyn, who has worked with African, British and Bollywood artists such as Clean Bandit, Grace Chatt o, Kamal Haasan and creates exquisite make-up and hair looks while based in India, men should wear make-up if they want.

Although men wearing make-up is not new, there are always whispering ladies, but guys, ignore and boost your confidence without much time or eff ort.

“After working with Maps Maponyane, Thapelo Mokoena, Randeep Hooda and Bobby van Jaarsveld, I realised that it all starts with taking care of your skin. Invest in a good skincare regime and wear a little concealer if it will even out the bags under your eyes.”

GIRLS IN MAKE-UP

If you want to make your forehead appear smaller, dust the darker powder up into your hairline until blended seamlessly. Using the same brush, bring the powder down towards your temples for a slimming effect on your face.

Define your jawline and slim down your neck by brushing the darker powder along the length of your jaw and around your chin. Just be sure to blend downwards using swift motions to create that flawless shadow.

Stop wearing the same fragrance as your best friend but one suited for your personality, lifestyle and pocket.

COVID CLEAN

Sanitise your brushes by spraying them with 70% pure alcohol and if you can, UV sanitise your tools to ensure all the germs are killed.

