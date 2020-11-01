Steenhuisen wins DA race

John Steenhuisen has expectedly emerged as the Democratic Alliance (DA) leader.

Steenhuisen succeeds Mmusi Maimane as the leader of the official opposition leader.

After months of turmoil, Steenhuisen has pledged that he would restore discipline in the DA.

Steenhuisen trumped KwaZulu-Natal MPL and former DA youth leader, Mbali Ntuli.

“This congress was not only the largest, but also the most accessible and participatory congress in the history of the DA,” a statement from the DA reads.

The DA held its elective congress against the backdrop of loss of support in the black community.

Several black leaders of the party have abandoned the organization. They include Maimane, former Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba and former Tshwane

George Matlala