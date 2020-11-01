E-edition
Subscribe
E-edition
Subscribe
Breaking News

Steenhuisen wins DA race

By George Matlala

John Steenhuisen has expectedly emerged as the Democratic Alliance (DA) leader.

Steenhuisen succeeds Mmusi Maimane as the leader of the official opposition leader.

After months of turmoil, Steenhuisen has pledged that he would restore discipline in the DA.


Steenhuisen trumped KwaZulu-Natal MPL and former DA youth leader, Mbali Ntuli.

“This congress was not only the largest, but also the most accessible and participatory congress in the history of the DA,” a statement from the DA reads.

The DA held its elective congress against the backdrop of loss of support in the black community.

Several black leaders  of the party have abandoned the organization. They include Maimane, former Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba and former Tshwane

Author


Similar stories

Covid-19

COVID-19 claims 46 lives as virus gains more ground

The National Department of Health has reported that 1770 new cases of Corona virus have  been recorded on Saturday alone. As if this was not...
Read more
News

Orlando Pirates coach going home to nurse sick son- He will be back- Club

Orlando Pirates Coach Josef Zinnbauer quickly rushed to the airport after securing the crucial away game win against Kaizer Chiefs to attend to his...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Sponsored Content

Company News

   Loading latest Press Releases...

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

For up to date Corona information, visit SA Government’s Covid-19 Portal