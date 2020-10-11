E-edition
Steve Komphela set to join Mamelodi Sundowns

By Ngwako Malatji

Golden Arrows head coach Steve Komphela has  reportedly resigned  from the club and is set to join Mamelodi Sundowns’ technical team.

According to Kick Off,  the 53 year-old Komphela handed in his resignation letter on Sunday.

With just a week to go before the start of the PSL’s 2020/21 season, it is believed the former Kaizer Chiefs coach is on his way to join Mamelodi Sundowns’ technical team.


“Komphela has resigned as coach, he is heading to Mamelodi Sundowns,” the publication’s source said.

Komphela’s representative could not be reached for comment but Arrows chairperson Mato Madlala picked up her phone but did not confirm or deny Komphela’s departure from the team.

“It’s Sunday afternoon, I don’t make comments about work, so I won’t comment,” Madlala  said.

The publication said indications are that Komphela could be made an assistant to Sundowns joint head coaches Manqoba Mngqithi and Rhulani Mokwena.

