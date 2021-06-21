Sthembiso “SK” Khoza says he did not assault anyone, police report to be released soon

Johannesburg – The Queen actor Sthembiso “SK” Khoza has responded to Sunday World’s article about a female cashier at a Gauteng filling station getting hit with a scanner in the face during a dramatic altercation with the actor and two other females.

Khoza tweeted in response to the article on his Twitter page, “My fiancé and I didn’t assault anyone at any garage…”

The cashier, who did not want to be named for fear of victimisation, sustained a black eye, a deep cut below her left eye, and bruising on her left cheek.

News that Khoza, who plays Shaka in the Mzansi Magic show, was involved in a row that resulted in the assault of the cashier, was revealed by a source who did not want to named for fear of victimisation.

In light of Khoza’s response, Sunday World is in possession of a police report which details the incident.

Details from the report will be published on the Sunday World website tomorrow (Tuesday – 22 June 2021).

My fiancé and I didn’t assault anyone at any garage… — Sthembiso SK Khoza (@SKcoza) June 20, 2021

Khoza’s response on Twitter to Sunday World’s article:

