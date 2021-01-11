Storm of second wave continues after 15 046 new Covid-19 cases reported and 416 more deaths

Johannesburg – President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Monday evening that the country finds itself in the eye of the coronavirus storm that is rampaging through South Africa.

The president said that the country recorded more than 190 000 new covid-19 infections and more than 4600 deaths this year, forcing him to keep the country on an adjusted level 3 lockdown.

The department of health said that 15 046 new cases were recorded in the past 24 hours.

This now takes the total number of identified cases in the country to 1 246 643.

The department of health further said, “Total of 7 236 389 tests have been done with 52 496 new tests done.We report 416 new deaths bringing the total deaths to 33 579.Our recoveries now stand at 973 265 with recovery rate of 78,1%.”

Ramaphosa said during his address to the nation, “There are currently over 15,000 people with COVID-19 in hospitals nationally, placing a considerable strain on health facilities, personnel and equipment. Around a third of all COVID-19 patients in hospitals are on oxygen.”

Total of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 1 246 643 with 15 046 new cases identified. Total of 7 236 389 tests have been done with 52 496 new tests done.We report 416 new deaths bringing the total deaths to 33 579.Our recoveries now stand at 973 265 with recovery rate of 78,1% pic.twitter.com/s9CS8ABDc9 — Department of Health (@HealthZA) January 11, 2021

South Africa remains on level 3. Wearing of a mask or a similar covering over the nose and mouth is mandatory when in public #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/lNr2LUZC85 — Department of Health (@HealthZA) January 11, 2021

Most indoor and outdoor gatherings will be prohibited #COVID19 during the present level 3 pic.twitter.com/37vQ6RYfed — Department of Health (@HealthZA) January 11, 2021

