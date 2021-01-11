E-edition
Storm of second wave continues after 15 046 new Covid-19 cases reported and 416 more deaths

By Ashley Lechman
Healthcare workers will be first in line for inoculation after South Africa secured 1.5 million doses of the Oxford University-AstraZeneca vaccine which will be rolled out this month.

Johannesburg – President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Monday evening that the country finds itself in the eye of the coronavirus storm that is rampaging through South Africa.

The president said that the country recorded more than 190 000 new covid-19 infections and more than 4600 deaths this year, forcing him to keep the country on an adjusted level 3 lockdown.

Read more: Cyril Ramaphosa keeps SA on adjusted level 3 lockdown, vaccines to be rolled out in phases


The department of health said that 15 046 new cases were recorded in the past 24 hours.

This now takes the total number of identified cases in the country to 1 246 643.

The department of health further said, “Total of 7 236 389 tests have been done with 52 496 new tests done.We report 416 new deaths bringing the total deaths to 33 579.Our recoveries now stand at 973 265 with recovery rate of 78,1%.”

Ramaphosa said during his address to the nation, “There are currently over 15,000 people with COVID-19 in hospitals nationally, placing a considerable strain on health facilities, personnel and equipment. Around a third of all COVID-19 patients in hospitals are on oxygen.”

 

Have you read: Jacob Zuma's nephew selling medicinal concoction which he claims can cure Covid-19

Also read: Jackson Mthembu tests positive for Covid-19


