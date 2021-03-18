Students found with an illegal high-calibre firearm in Braamfontein

Johannesburg – The Gauteng police commissioner has ordered a probe after students were found to be in possession of an illegal high-calibre firearm at a gathering in Braamfontein.

Police have for the past week been on high alert monitoring protests by students of various tertiary institutions in Gauteng Province, particularly in Johannesburg.

A Crime Intelligence report about a dangerous weapon was operationalised and led police to a gathering in Braamfontein where students were in attendance.

It is at this gathering where members observed two students in Stiemens Street carrying an automatic rifle.

The officers kept close watch and saw the pair drive off in a vehicle.

The car was followed and ultimately stopped by the Johannesburg Flying Squad and the Tactical Response Team in Auckland Park.

Police searched and found in the vehicle a Galil, an automatic rifle of Israeli-make, with a loaded magazine.

A 24-year old male suspect and a 21-year old female suspect were arrested immediately and are expected to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate Court in due course on two charges of: possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition; and possession of a dangerous weapon.

“This goes to prove the magnitude of the problem police are facing in terms of the proliferation of illegal firearms. That this could be in the arms of a student is worrisome, notwithstanding the question why a firearm of this calibre was brought to a gathering of students in the first place,” said the Provincial Commissioner.

