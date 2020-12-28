Sunday World’s top stories and scandals from 2020

Johannesburg – The year 2020 will forever be remembered for the Covid-19 pandemic and all the struggles that came with it.

10. SABC news anchor dares CEO to remove her live on air

Just last month, the embattled state owned national broadcaster, the SABC locked horns with Morning Live and SA today news anchor Palesa Chubisi. Chubisi dared SABC CEO Madoda Mxakwe to remove her while live on air after she defied the SABC’s instruction not to return to work.

9. Master KG confirms break up with Makhadzi

Internationally acclaimed SA artist Master KG has confirmed that he and fellow singer Makhadzi have parted ways. The artist was in the news again earlier this month, after trailblazing artist Queen Lolly accused the award-winning musician and producer of forcing her to have an abortion after impregnating her.

8. Actress Candy Moloi has died

Earlier this year in July, the country and entertainment industry had to mourn the loss of actress Candy Moloi. Moloi is best known for her starring role as Vho-Makhadzi on the SABC2 soap opera Muvhango. Moloi left Muvhango a few years ago after many years as one of the most recognized actors on the popular soapie.

7. Bank guns for Mbau’s bling cars

In September, it seemed the financial strain of the pandemic began to take effect on some of SA’s superstars, as Standard Bank filed court papers to force popular television and radio icon Khanyi Mbau to surrender her two luxury vehicles after she allegedly defaulted on her instalments.

6. Former Backstage actor Sibusiso Radebe dies, 37

2020 defiantly got off to a bad start, as news broke in January of the death of former Backstage actor Sibusiso Radebe who passed away aged 37.

5. EFF calls on SABC to fire Umhlobo Wenene Breakfast show host

What would 2020 be without some EFF drama? The EFF has asked the SABC to fire Umhlobo Wenene Breakfast show host Phiwe Nozewu in November, for allegedly laughing at its members after they were assaulted at Brackenfell high school in Cape Town.

4. Wuhan repatriation hero Ntshane dies of cancer

The family of Tebatso Ntshane, the SAA crew member, who was on the mission to repatriate over 100 South Africans in Wuhan amid the outbreak of COVID-19 said they were saddened by her sudden death.

3. ‘Ask Mzansi to pray for Menzi’

Legendary actor Menzi Ngubane was fighting for his life in May, at Charlote Maxeke Hospital in Joburg. Ngubane , who played Judas Ngwenya in Mzansi Magic drama Isibaya, was admitted to the hospital after complaining about not feeling well. After undergoing a battery of tests, Ngubane, who underwent a successful kidney transplant about 10 years ago, was admitted to the high-care transplant unit, where he is said to be in a critical but stable condition.

2. Leleti took a severe beating after cheating with Ngema

Revered playwright Mbongeni Ngema’s ex-wife, Xoliswa Nduneni-Ngema, says she klapped Sarafina protagonist Leleti Khumalo almost to a pulp after discovering that she was involved in an adulterous aff air with her husband.

In November, Sunday World reported that media personality Mohale Motaung-Mhlongo, 26, has allegedly vacated his matrimonial home in Dainfern, northern Joburg. Sunday World has learnt from three independent sources close to both Mohale and his husband, Somizi, 47, that the couple has hit a stumbling block in its very public relationship.

Special mention: Diabetes lands Sophie Ndaba- Lichaba in top hospital

South Africa was alarmed to find out that former Generations actress Sophie Ndaba-Lichaba was admitted to Morningside Clinic after falling sick at her Joburg house. Her admission comes after she suffered multiplies strokes and was involved in a car accident when she collapsed behind the steering wheel while driving to Welkom from Joburg early this year.

