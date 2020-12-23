Sundowns defender broke Covid-19 regulations at time of death

Johannesburg – Mamelodi Sundowns defender Motjeka Madisha had tested positive for COVID-19 and the club had put him on self-quarantine when he was involved in a fatal car accident last weekend.

The shocking details, which suggest that Madisha had violated the COVID-19 regulations when he allowed his friend Thabang “Bhizza” Khakase to drive with him in the same car, were revealed by two impeccable club sources who did not want to be named for fear of victimisation.

Speaking to Sunday World, our deep throat said the soccer star was placed on self-isolation for 10 days after testing positive for the Coronavirus-induced disease.

This will put to bed speculation that the footballer was travelling from the Mamelodi Sundowns’ 50th celebrations gala dinner at the Sandton Convention Centre on Saturday night when he met his untimely death.

“He was supposed to be at home on self-isolation but he decided to go out for some fun”

“He was supposed to be at home on self-isolation but he decided to go out for some fun in that time of the night with his best friend Bhizza, who is said to be from Isithame Section in Tembisa, the source revealed.

“At around 11pm, they got a call from some girls who were having a good time on a night-out at DJ Shimza’s hot club called Hang Awt in Tembisa. The girls wanted to be picked up since the place was closing due to COVID- 19 curfew,” said the mole.

The tipster also said that Madisha and Khakase jumped into the footie’s Beemer and were rushing to Tembisa to pick up the girls.

He said the two had not even driven a kilometre from Madisha’s townhouse complex in Terenure, Kempton Park, when they lost control of the car, crashed into a steel board and BMW 1 Series caught flame.

It is alleged that they were travelling at a high speed and that heavy rain on the night contributed to the accident.

Another source also confirmed Madisha tested positive and was not supposed to be on the road as he had been placed on self-quarantine by the club.

Sundowns spokesperson Shupi Nkgadima said: “The club is not allowed to disclose the medical status of any person / individual without their consent.”

