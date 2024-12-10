Sundowns set to announce new coach to replace Mngqithi

Mamelodi Sundowns will hold a press conference on Tuesday afternoon to name a new coach to succeed incumbent Manqoba Mngqithi.

This was disclosed by a well-placed insider at the club.

Although attempts to obtain the new coach’s name were unsuccessful, it is thought to be European and most definitely not South African.

The board and the club’s chairman are reportedly unhappy with the results in the months since Mngqithi took over as the Brazilians’ head coach.

Following the club’s failure to win the CAF Champions League, Rulani Mokwena was fired as head coach, and Mngqithi took over.

Fallout with senior players

Sundowns are struggling in the CAF Champions League and have not recorded a single win in their two opening matches.

After a home draw with Maniema Union and another away draw with FAR Rabat this past weekend, they are currently in second place.

Sundowns had a stuttering league debut under Mngqithi and struggled to make headway in the MTN8.

Additionally, Mngqithi had a fallout with Teboho Mokwena and Khuliso Mudau, two of the senior players, whom he benched for a few games.

The Brazilians are joint Premier Soccer League leaders with the Orlando Pirates after eight games played so far this season.

This is a developing story

