Supercars worth millions stolen in Eldorado Park

Two luxurious supercars were taken during a business robbery in Eldorado Park, South of Johannesburg today.

According to the police, thugs forcefully gained access to a business property and stole the two supercars, a Grey Aston Martin, 2013 model and a blue Maserati believed to be worth a combined figure of R3 million.

Police are on the lookout for the suspects and have asked the community to assist the police with any information that will lead to their arrest and recovery of the vehicles.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.

Aubrey Mothombeni