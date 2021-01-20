Tau a confidence boost for Bafana Bafana coach Ntseki

By Kgomotso Mokoena

Johannesburg – Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki got a much-needed morale boost and a sense of satisfaction after Percy Tau put on an impressive shift against powerhouse Manchester City in his second appearance for English Premiership side Brighton and Hove Albion this past week.

Ntseki says Tau’s rise to the top echelons of football can only benefit South African football and that he will be looking to the diminutive goal poacher to lead Bafana’s onslaught in what will be a very important year for the SA national team.

The former Sundowns forward made his debut for Albion in the FA Cup when he came on as a second-half substitute against Newport County last Sunday.

On Wednesday, he had done enough to be on the starting line-up against Pep Guardiola’s superstars.

Albion narrowly lost 1-0 to the Citizens.

“I spoke to Percy before and after the game and I told him that it was all about confidence and belief and that he should not be overwhelmed by the big stage.

“People were doubting his ability to play in the English Premiership. But after a mere two training sessions, he did enough to play for Brighton. Against City, I was impressed by his performance as an individual, but the team did not play well as a whole. He did well in the second half. He also made some important runs and influenced their attack.”

Ntseki said Bafana will have a tough 2021 with the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) and the Fifa World Cup qualifiers taking place this year.

“We need our players to be playing at the highest level so they can add value to our football. The north and the west Africans have benefitted immensely from their stars playing in the top leagues of England, Germany, Spain, France and Italy.

“Our Afcon group is still open and the other teams can qualify ahead of us. We have to make sure we get maximum points so that we decide our own fate. We are also in a tricky World Cup group. We have Zimbabwe, Ethiopia and Ghana whom we will face in May and June after concluding the Afcon qualifiers.”

Bafana, who are second in their Afcon group, will commence their qualification fixtures in March against Ghana in Joburg before rounding off their programme with an away game against Sudan.

